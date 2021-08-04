Hydrofarm Acquires Nutrient Company Greenstar Plant Products For $83M
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) closed on the acquisition of Canadian nutrient company Greenstar Plant Products, Inc., manufacturer of the Grotek and Gaia Green brands, for a purchase price of $83 million.
- Greenstar will become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hydrofarm Holdings.
- These brands join Hydrofarm's lineup of proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients, and growing media categories.
- Hydrofarm has historically distributed Greenstar's Grotek and Gaia brands, representing ~50% of Greenstar's total net sales.
- Hydrofarm expects Greenstar to generate approximately $26 million in net sales in 2021, representing significant growth from the prior year and expects the acquisition to enhance adjusted EBITDA margin for FY21.
- The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 8x Greenstar's estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA.
- The acquisition continues Hydrofarm's strategic efforts to acquire manufacturers of branded products in key CEA product categories, including Aurora and nutrient brands HEAVY 16, House & Garden, and Mad Farmer.
- Hydrofarm funded the deal through a combination of cash and an existing credit facility. It held cash and cash equivalent of $62 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: HYFM closed lower by 0.85% at $49.02 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.