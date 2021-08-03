SPX Expands Its Communication Technologies Platform With Acquisition Of Enterprise Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum
- SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) acquired Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures highly-engineered tactical datalinks and radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, including counter-drone and counter-IED RF jammers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- ECS's results will be reported as part of SPX's Communications Technology platform within its Detection & Measurement segment.
- ECS will contribute annualized revenue of approximately $14 million and is expected to be accretive to Detection & Measurement segment margin once fully integrated.
- "As our first acquisition in our CommTech platform, ECS expands and strengthens SPX's position in COMINT by adding highly complementary, world-class products and technology. We see significant opportunities to grow our presence in COMINT and complementary technologies and solutions worldwide," commented Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX.
- Price action: SPXC shares closed higher by 0.29% at $65.50 on Tuesday.
