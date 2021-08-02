A&R Acquires RJ's To Scale Liquid Services Along Gulf Coast

In 2020, A&R Logistics acquired First Choice Logistics and L.T. Harnett in an effort to scale its liquid chemical supply chain services.

Continuing that strategy, the Woodlands, Texas-based logistics company recently announced it had purchased liquid bulk services provider RJ's Transportation for an undisclosed amount.

"Creating a liquid logistics service line of scale was a critical element of A&R's value creation plan," said Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point Partners, an equity firm that purchased A&R in 2019.

Since being acquired by Wind Point, A&R has purchased six companies in total, including RJ's.

"The acquisition of RJ's further expands the reach of A&R's liquid platform into strategic geographies and allows our team to continue meeting the needs of our customers across the supply chain. We look forward to continuing to build upon the combined network of both companies and fostering the RJ's legacy," said Salaber.

Last week's acquisition will specifically improve A&R services along the Gulf Coast, as RJ's current customer base offers transportation services to a number of North American chemical producers and industrial companies in the region. RJ's provides capacity into other modes as well, including dry van, less-than-truckload, and flatbed services.

"We are excited to welcome the entire RJ's family to A&R and we congratulate RJ and his team on building an industry-leading reputation through delivering high-quality service to their blue-chip customer base. RJ's world-class platform enables A&R to continue expanding our liquid chemical capabilities and geographic coverage," said A&R President and CEO Chris Ball.

As part of the acquisition, Brandon Fortney, former president of RJ's, will join A&R's liquid division while founder RJ Blanchet will join the company as a consultant, working closely with A&R's president of liquid chemicals, David Perry.

"After meeting the team at A&R, I have great conviction in their vision as well as confidence that the combined team will be an excellent steward of our business and partner to our employees and customers," said Blanchet.

"Brandon Fortney and I have always thought of each member of our team as the ingredients to ‘RJ's sauce' and our success, and we are excited to combine this recipe with A&R's vision. We are thrilled to become a part of the A&R family and look forward to a prosperous future together."

