Workiva Acquires iPaaS Firm OneCloud For Undisclosed Terms
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) acquired next-generation iPaaS provider OneCloud, a pioneer in iPaaS technology that offers code-free and intuitive integration, automation, and data preparation for many complex technologies.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Together, the companies will accelerate customers' digital transformations by enabling them to make smarter and faster decisions for better business outcomes.
- Workiva held $540.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: WK shares closed lower by 1.21% at $129.77 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech