 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Nears Deal To Buy Stake In Indian Hospitality Unicorn Oyo Ahead Of IPO: Report

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:38pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Nears Deal To Buy Stake In Indian Hospitality Unicorn Oyo Ahead Of IPO: Report

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in late-stage talks to pick a stake in SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY)-backed Indian hotel aggregator chain Oyo Rooms that values the startup at $9 billion, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The budget hotel aggregator, which allows users to book rooms via their phones or the web, has navigated through the pandemic with layoffs and losses, could announce a deal on Friday.

The deal may require Oyo, which is considering an initial public offering, to use Microsoft’s cloud services, the report noted.

Oyo’s $10 billion valuation in 2019 has been reduced to $3 billion in recent quarters. Earlier this month, Oyo said it had raised $660 million in debt.

See Also: Microsoft Says It's 'All In' On Games As Xbox Sales, Subscription Growth Offset Post-Pandemic Impact In Q4

 

Why It Matters: Oyo had been growing fast until the pandemic hit the startup’s business like a ‘cyclone,’ forcing it to lay off employees and curb expansion plans even as it battled toxic culture and lapse in governance and relationship with many hotel owners.

Microsoft has in the past made investments in Indian startups that include news aggregator and short-video platform DailyHunt, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart, and logistics SaaS firm FarEye.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 0.1% higher at $286.50 on Thursday and were down 0.73% in extended hours.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Which Tech Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations — And Which Are Not?
Alphabet's Majestic Q2 Results Show It Remains King Of Search And Video Ads
Expert Ratings for Microsoft
Understanding Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
8 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts To Celebrate 20 Years Of...Xbox?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hospitality sector India Oyo RoomsM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com