LMP Automotive Stock Gains On Acquiring Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership In New York

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
  • LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has entered an acquisition agreement for a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in New York for a purchase price of about $11 million for goodwill and $8.2 million for the associated real estate.
  • It expects the deal to add about $2.6 million in adjusted EBITDA or $0.26 per share in 2022.
  • "This acquisition will further expand our management team and Northeast footprint," said COO Richard Aldahan.
  • It plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash on its balance sheet, $5.6 million in common stock, and debt financing. It held cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • The deal will close in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • Price action: LMPX shares are trading higher by 5.03% at $17.32 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

