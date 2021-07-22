 Skip to main content

Visa To Acquire Forex Platform Currencycloud For £700M Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: Vagreed to acquire Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintech to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments. 
  • The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies and values Currencycloud at £700 million, including cash and retention incentives.
  • Currencycloud will strengthen Visa's existing foreign exchange abilities. 
  • Currencycloud will accelerate the time-to-market and improve payment transparency for clients.
  • Currencycloud will continue its operations from London headquarters and retain its current management team.
  • Visa held $18.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: V shares traded higher by 0.10% at $243.91 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

