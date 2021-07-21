 Skip to main content

Sigmatron-Wagz Agree For Merger Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
  • Electronic manufacturing services company Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMAagreed to issue 2.44 million shares to pet technology company Wagz Inc shareholders.
  • The shares are worth $12.34 million based on Sigmatron's Tuesday closing price of $5.05.
  • It follows a Jun. 4, 2020 Letter of Intent between the companies, where Wagz will own a 28% stake in Sigmatron and become its subsidiary under the arrangement. The deal is likely to close by Sep. 2021.
  • Wagz continues to be attracted to Sigmatron to vertically integrate its IoT opportunities, thereby allowing it to gain more significant margins and better serve the market.
  • Sigmatron plans to continue in its traditional electronic manufacturing services market.
  • Price action: SGMA shares traded higher by 6.53% at $5.38 on the last check Wednesday.

