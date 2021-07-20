 Skip to main content

OneWater Marine Shares Gain On Deal To Buy Naples Boat Mart For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
  • OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has agreed to acquire the assets of Naples Boat Mart to expand its presence on the West Coast of Florida for an undisclosed sum.
  • The company expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Naples Boat Mart, owned by Philip Osborne, represents boating brands including Grady White, Hurricane, and Key West.
  • Naples Boat Mart also offers factory-trained technicians to deliver service for its customers, including a full rigging shop and mobile service units. It has raked in about $30 million in sales over the past twelve months from these offerings.
  • "This acquisition enhances our overall presence on Florida's West Coast and complements our recent acquisition of Walker Marine Group," said OneWater CEO Austin Singleton.
  • OneWater held $87.5 million in cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: ONEW shares are trading higher by 10.2% at $44.92 on the last check Tuesday.

