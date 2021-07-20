 Skip to main content

ChargePoint Acquires Volkswagen Backed E-Mobility Company For $294M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:22am   Comments
  • Electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPThas acquired e-mobility provider has·to·be for about $294 million in cash and stock. (1$ = 0.85 €).
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) is an investor and a key stakeholder in has·to·be.
  • The company expects this transaction to close in 2021.
  • The has·to·be team has 125 employees in Austria and Germany, and 40,000 networked ports, and over 250,000 networked ports through open roaming agreements.
  • ChargePoint expects to benefit from has·to· be's European market share, especially in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
  • "Our combined assets should position us to accelerate our leadership as electrification continues to take hold across continents," said CEO Pasquale Romano.
  • The company held $609.8 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 2.77% at $24.12 on the last check Tuesday.

