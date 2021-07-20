 Skip to main content

LivePerson Acquires e-bot7 For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Self-Service Capabilities
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:50am   Comments
LivePerson Acquires e-bot7 For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Self-Service Capabilities
  • Conversational AI company LivePerson, Inc (NASDAQ: LPSNacquired German conversational AI company e-bot7. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisition propels LivePerson's self-service capabilities empowering brands of all sizes to quickly launch AI-powered messaging experiences and its continued growth across Europe.
  • Operationally, e-bot7 will continue to work under its name, and founders Fabian Beringer, Xaver Lehmann, and Maximilian Gerer will continue to lead the organization in close partnership with LivePerson's SVP EMEA, Jerry Haywood.
  • LivePerson held $668.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: LPSN shares traded higher by 1.32% at $60.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

