Accenture Acquires Toronto's Oracle Cloud Service Provider Cloudworks For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) acquired Toronto's Oracle Cloud implementation service provider Cloudworks.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Cloudworks specializes in strategy, business, and technology consulting and gained popularity for Oracle Cloud-based solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, and Human Capital Management.
- Cloudworks has capabilities in robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics, and AI, which help maximize the business value for clients' investments in Oracle Cloud.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31.
- Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 1.23% at $308.06 on the last check Monday.
