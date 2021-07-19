Turtle Beach Refuses Takeover Offer From Donerail Group
- The Donerail Group, which owns over 4% of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR), submitted an acquisition offer with a meaningful premium.
- The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed.
- Turtle Beach's board rejected the offer despite deeming the financing of the acquisition as credible.
- Turtle Beach also refused to negotiate the transaction.
- Price action: HEAR shares traded higher by 2.88% at $28.92 on the last check Monday.
