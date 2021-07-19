 Skip to main content

Turtle Beach Refuses Takeover Offer From Donerail Group
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • The Donerail Group, which owns over 4% of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR), submitted an acquisition offer with a meaningful premium.
  • The financial terms of the offer remain undisclosed.
  • Turtle Beach's board rejected the offer despite deeming the financing of the acquisition as credible. 
  • Turtle Beach also refused to negotiate the transaction.
  • Price action: HEAR shares traded higher by 2.88% at $28.92 on the last check Monday.

