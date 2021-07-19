Primo Water Acquires Earth2O For Undisclosed Sum
- Water solutions provider Primo Water Corp’s (NYSE: PRMW) wholly-owned subsidiary, Primo Water North America, has acquired all of the assets of The Sweetwater Company, Inc., dba Earth2O, a bottled water company based in Oregon, for an undisclosed sum.
- The acquisition will add about 9,000 customers to Primo Water, strengthening its footprint in the Pacific Northwest.
- Earth2O sources water from Oregon's Cascade Range.
- Earth2O customers will soon experience Sierra Springs, the Primo water brand in the region, and can select additional products for their orders, including sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice.
- Primo Water held $102.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
- Price action: PRMW shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $16.01 on the last check Monday.
