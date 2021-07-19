Novanta To Acquire ATI For $172M Cash Plus Earnout
- Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) inked an agreement to acquire ATI Industrial Automation for $172 million upfront in cash and earnout consideration based on 2021 financial performance.
- Additionally, Novanta will also grant performance stock units.
- The transaction is likely to close in Q3 of 2021.
- ATI is a leading supplier of intelligent end-of-arm technology solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for advanced industrial and surgical robots.
- The business adds intelligent technology solutions and expands Novanta's position in mission-critical robotic applications, like electric vehicle production, medical robotics, and collaborative robotics.
- Additionally, it creates a nearly $250 million Precision Motion Segment with significant engineering competency.
- The acquisition is likely to be accretive to Novanta's free cash flow and EPS on a full-year basis.
- Novanta held $113.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 2.
- Price action: NOVT shares closed at $132.84 on Friday.
