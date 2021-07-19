 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genetic Technologies Acquires EasyDNA To Expand Into Wellness Testing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Genetic Technologies Acquires EasyDNA To Expand Into Wellness Testing
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENEhas agreed to acquire EasyDNA's brand and distribution rights from BelHealth for $4 million in cash and stock.
  • EasyDNA currently sells paternity, oncology, and health & wellness genomics-based laboratory tests through agreements with 12 laboratories in North America, AsiaPac, and Europe.
  • In CY20, EasyDNA had total revenue of $4.63 million through online retail sales of its at-home DNA tests.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the deal consideration comprises $2 million in cash, $1.5 million paid in GENE ADRs, and $500k in cash to be held in escrow payable to BelHealth.
  • EasyDNA revenue has grown by 11% in the last two years, and Gene will target opportunities for further growth.
  • Additionally, Genetic Technologies will be onboarding EasyDNA's existing team based in Malta and Australia. 
  • Price Action: GENE stock is up 1.16% at $3.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
World Acceptance, Cresco Labs And TerrAscend Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 15, 2021
Aleafia, Khiron & Sundial Growers Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 8, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Sundial Growers, Cresco Labs, RIV Capital Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 7, 2021
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com