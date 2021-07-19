Genetic Technologies Acquires EasyDNA To Expand Into Wellness Testing
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) has agreed to acquire EasyDNA's brand and distribution rights from BelHealth for $4 million in cash and stock.
- EasyDNA currently sells paternity, oncology, and health & wellness genomics-based laboratory tests through agreements with 12 laboratories in North America, AsiaPac, and Europe.
- In CY20, EasyDNA had total revenue of $4.63 million through online retail sales of its at-home DNA tests.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the deal consideration comprises $2 million in cash, $1.5 million paid in GENE ADRs, and $500k in cash to be held in escrow payable to BelHealth.
- EasyDNA revenue has grown by 11% in the last two years, and Gene will target opportunities for further growth.
- Additionally, Genetic Technologies will be onboarding EasyDNA's existing team based in Malta and Australia.
- Price Action: GENE stock is up 1.16% at $3.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General