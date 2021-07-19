 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LMP Automotive Stock Jumps After Deal To Buy GM, Nissan Dealerships In Texas For $141M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
LMP Automotive Stock Jumps After Deal To Buy GM, Nissan Dealerships In Texas For $141M
  • LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has acquired certain dealerships of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) in Texas, along with the associated real estate, for about $141 million.
  • The company expects this deal to add about $27 million in adjusted EBITDA or $2.19 per share and $250 million in annualized revenue in 2022.
  • It expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The company plans to fund the deal through a combination of cash on balance sheet, $42 million in common stock, and debt financing.
  • It held $19.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, as of March 31, 2021.
  • “This brings us a step closer to our goal of having approximately 100 dealerships in our network by the end of next year,” said CEO Sam Tawfik.
  • Price action: LMPX shares are trading higher by 4.34% at $15.13 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMPX)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com