 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carlisle Companies To Acquire Henry Company For ~$1.58B

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Carlisle Companies To Acquire Henry Company For ~$1.58B
  • Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) agreed to acquire Henry Company, a provider of building envelope systems, from affiliates of American Securities LLC, for $1.575 billion in cash.
  • The company expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to its growth outlook, EBITDA margin and to add $1.25+ of adjusted EPS in 2022. It expects cost synergies of $30 million (or 7% of sales) by 2025.
  • For the twelve months ending May 31, 2021, Henry generated revenue of $511 million and adjusted EBITDA of $119 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%.
  • The purchase price represents 10.5x Henry's adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ending May 31, 2021, including run-rate cost synergies.
  • Carlisle reported cash and cash equivalents of $767.2 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • The acquisition is consistent with Vision 2025 to simplify its portfolio and strategically build scale with synergistic acquisitions to achieve $15 of earnings per share, the company said.
  • Henry augments Carlisle's Construction Materials growth and efforts in commercial construction and increases its presence in residential construction in North America.
  • It expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: CSL shares are trading lower by 1.19% at $191.28 the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Construction Industry Construction MaterialsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com