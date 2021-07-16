 Skip to main content

ASGN Acquires IndraSoft For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 11:51am
  • ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGNhas acquired IndraSoft Inc., a cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider to the federal government, for undisclosed cash consideration.
  • ASGN is also granting restricted stock unit awards to 16 IndraSoft employees covering approximately 52,000 shares.
  • ASGN will integrate IndraSoft’s team of more than 220 consultants into its ECS Missions Solutions business unit.
  • The company believes the acquisition of IndraSoft deepens its footprint at key customers, including the U.S. Air Force, Army Intelligence, DISA, and other defense agencies.
  • ASGN had cash and cash equivalents of $386.5 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $96.59 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

