Chicken Soup Entertainment Acquires Crackle International Trademarks From Sony Pictures For Undisclosed Sum
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) acquired Crackle international trademarks from Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) CPE Holdings, Inc (Sony Pictures) in over 50 countries covering Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul owned the international trademarks to its Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul networks and the trademarks for the U.S. and Canada for Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul Chair and CEO William J. Rouhana Jr said.
- The acquisition of the international trademarks for Crackle will help the company to offer all three of its primary networks across the globe.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul had recently raised $75 million from its secondary offering.
- Price action: CSSE shares closed higher by 0.93% at $37.88 on the last check Thursday.
