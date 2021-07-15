 Skip to main content

IBM To Acquire Bluetab For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Data, Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 6:24am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMinked an agreement to acquire Madrid-based Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. for undisclosed financial terms.
  • IBM expects Bluetab to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services.
  • Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM's data services consulting practice to advance its hybrid cloud and A.I. strategy further.
  • Bluetab has long-standing relationships with brands in the banking, telecommunications, and energy and utility industries across Spain, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
  • Bluetab enables enterprises to drive more value from their data by transforming their on-premise data and analytics estates to hybrid multi-cloud data platforms using a combination of public cloud providers and technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift.
  • The transaction is likely to close in Q3 of 2021.
  • IBM held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: IBM shares closed lower by 0.33% at $139.82 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

