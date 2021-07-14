Accenture To Acquire Wabion For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Cloud First Strategies
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) agreed to acquire Wabion, an Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud services boutique with headquarters in Esslingen, Germany, Olten, Switzerland, and additional offices in Munich, Cologne, and Lausanne.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Wabion's Google Cloud skills will further strengthen Accenture Cloud First to continue to combine the best of Google human-centric design and innovation with Accenture intelligence, Accenture Cloud First global lead Karthik Narain said.
- The team of more than 60 professionals will join Accenture's Google Cloud Business Group, part of Accenture Cloud First.
- Last year, Accenture created Accenture Cloud First, a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, and a $3 billion investment over three years to expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May. 31, 2021.
- Price action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.34% at $312.63 on Tuesday.
