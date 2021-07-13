 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PROG Holdings Acquires Four Technologies For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
PROG Holdings Acquires Four Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
  • PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG) announced the acquisition of Four Technologies, Inc for undisclosed terms.
  • Four Technologies is the creator of Four, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform that allows shoppers to pay for merchandise through four interest-free installments.
  • Shoppers use Four platform to buy furniture, clothing, electronics, health and beauty, footwear, jewelry, and other consumer goods from retailers across the US.
  • "Combining Four with Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial, our lease-to-own and revolving credit companies, builds upon our direct-to-consumer growth strategy and delivers an exceptional value proposition to retailers looking to offer their customers additional payment options" said, PROG Holdings President and CEO Steve Michaels.
  • It held cash and cash equivalents of $151.15 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: PROG Holdings does not anticipate updating its 2021 outlook in connection with this acquisition. The company had expected FY21 total revenues of $2.70 billion to $2.775 billion, versus a consensus of $2.66 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.80 to $4.05, versus a consensus of $3.62.
  • Price action: PRG shares are trading lower by 1.04% at $45.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRG)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com