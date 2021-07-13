Bit Brother Plans To Buy 51% Stake In Angelo's Pizza For $12.5M
- Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ: BTB) plans to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza 1697 Inc, 1279 1st Avenue LLC, and 60th Street Restaurant Corporation (collectively called Angelo's Pizza), for $12.5 million in cash and stock.
- Angelo's Pizza has been around as a family-style boutique restaurant for 30 years, later turning to a chain restaurant for another 90 years.
- Bit Brother, formerly known as Urban Tea, agreed with Angelo's Pizza to enter into a definitive agreement on due diligence completion.
- Upon completing the acquisition, all three chain restaurants will begin to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
- Angelo's Pizza plans to expand into international markets such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
- Angelo's Pizza aims to open up 1,000 branches overseas within the next five years.
- Price action: BTB shares are trading higher by 7.50% at $2.09 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Restaurants General