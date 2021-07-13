 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bit Brother Plans To Buy 51% Stake In Angelo's Pizza For $12.5M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Bit Brother Plans To Buy 51% Stake In Angelo's Pizza For $12.5M
  • Bit Brother Ltd (NASDAQ: BTBplans to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza 1697 Inc, 1279 1st Avenue LLC, and 60th Street Restaurant Corporation (collectively called Angelo's Pizza), for $12.5 million in cash and stock.
  • Angelo's Pizza has been around as a family-style boutique restaurant for 30 years, later turning to a chain restaurant for another 90 years.
  • Bit Brother, formerly known as Urban Tea, agreed with Angelo's Pizza to enter into a definitive agreement on due diligence completion.
  • Upon completing the acquisition, all three chain restaurants will begin to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
  • Angelo's Pizza plans to expand into international markets such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
  • Angelo's Pizza aims to open up 1,000 branches overseas within the next five years.
  • Price action: BTB shares are trading higher by 7.50% at $2.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTB)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com