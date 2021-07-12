Broadcom In Talks To Purchase Enterprise Software Provider SAS Institute In $15-20B Deal: WSJ
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in discussions to acquire SAS Institute Inc in a bid to double down on enterprise software, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- A deal, which would value SAS in the range of $15 billion- $20 billion, could be finalized in the coming weeks.
- Broadcom held $9.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 2, 2021.
- Price action: AVGO shares traded higher by 0.83% at $484.12 on the last check Monday.
