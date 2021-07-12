 Skip to main content

Broadcom In Talks To Purchase Enterprise Software Provider SAS Institute In $15-20B Deal: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in discussions to acquire SAS Institute Inc in a bid to double down on enterprise software, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • A deal, which would value SAS in the range of $15 billion- $20 billion, could be finalized in the coming weeks.
  • Broadcom held $9.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 2, 2021.
  • Price action: AVGO shares traded higher by 0.83% at $484.12 on the last check Monday.

