 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recruiter.com Scoops Up Uncubed's Technology Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Recruiter.com Scoops Up Uncubed's Technology Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) has acquired the Technology Solutions Division of Uncubed, a recruiting technology company for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The transaction was successfully closed on July 7, 202. Recruiter.com paid for the acquisition with restricted common stock, cash, and a promissory note.
  • The acquisition includes Uncubed's Finalist, an online marketplace for sourcing and screening diverse early-professional software and data candidates.
  • Additionally, Recruiter.com would add Uncubed's job board technology and candidate engagement platform, which includes Mediabistro.
  • The company believes the acquisition will be a tremendous growth driver to expand their on-demand recruiting solutions.
  • Price Action: RCRT shares trading higher by 1.57% at $5.18 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RCRT)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com