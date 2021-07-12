Recruiter.com Scoops Up Uncubed's Technology Solutions Business For Undisclosed Sum
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) has acquired the Technology Solutions Division of Uncubed, a recruiting technology company for undisclosed financial terms.
- The transaction was successfully closed on July 7, 202. Recruiter.com paid for the acquisition with restricted common stock, cash, and a promissory note.
- The acquisition includes Uncubed's Finalist, an online marketplace for sourcing and screening diverse early-professional software and data candidates.
- Additionally, Recruiter.com would add Uncubed's job board technology and candidate engagement platform, which includes Mediabistro.
- The company believes the acquisition will be a tremendous growth driver to expand their on-demand recruiting solutions.
- Price Action: RCRT shares trading higher by 1.57% at $5.18 on the last check Monday.
