 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Middleby Acquires Residential Appliance Brand Novy For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Middleby Acquires Residential Appliance Brand Novy For Undisclosed Sum
  • Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) has acquired Novy, a manufacturer of premium residential ventilation hoods and cooktops based in Belgium, with sales of ~$90 million annually and EBITDA margins in excess of 20%.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • This addition of Novy expands Middleby Residential offerings in the built-in residential segment while broadening its international presence in the premium residential kitchen equipment market.
  • The company believes there are exciting opportunities to realize synergies with their existing residential brands. The introduction of the Novy brand and products into the U.S. and U.K. markets, where Middleby Residential is well-established, will further accelerate the company's sales.
  • Middleby held $309.33 million in cash and equivalents as of Apr 3, 2021.
  • Price Action: MIDD shares trading higher by 1.11% at $176.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIDD)

A Look Into The Middleby's Price Over Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
Why Welbilt Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com