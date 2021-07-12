 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Desktop Metal Acquires Aerosint For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Desktop Metal Acquires Aerosint For Undisclosed Sum
  • Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DMacquired Aerosint, a forerunner in multi-material deposition systems for powder-based additive manufacturing (AM) solutions.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • It will help Desktop Metal to own differentiated print technologies that enable an expanding set of AM 2.0 applications at scale, Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop said.
  • Aerosint will operate as a Desktop Metal subsidiary. It will continue to be led by its founders Edouard Moens de Hase and Matthias Hick, who will serve as MD and Innovation Director of the Aerosint business, respectively.
  • Desktop Metal held $572.2 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: DM shares traded lower by 3.78% at $10.05 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DM)

9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
SPAC Wars: Desktop Metal Vs. Velo3D, Battle For 3D Printing
9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
One In Five Russell 3000 Additions Went Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com