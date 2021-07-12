Nordstorm Buys Minority Stake In Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT Brands Of ASOS For Undisclosed Sum
- Luxury department store chain Nordstorm Inc (NYSE: JWN) has acquired a minority stake in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands of ASOS plc, a British online fashion and cosmetic retailer, for an undisclosed sum.
- ASOS will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands and a shared ownership model will ensure close collaboration between the U.S. retailer and ASOS.
- Nordstrom will have the exclusive multi-channel retail rights for Topshop and Topman in North America, including Canada, and own a minority stake globally.
- Through the deal, Nordstorm will be the only brick-and-mortar presence for these brands worldwide.
- Nordstorm has been the exclusive distributor of Topshop and Topman in the U.S. since 2012 and was the first to bring the brand to the U.S. market.
- “Partnering with Nordstrom will support our US strategy, allowing us to offer that to even more 20-somethings in North America,” said CEO Nick Beighton of ASOS.
- Cash and equivalents of Nordstorm totaled $377 million as of May 1, 2021.
- Price action: JWN shares traded lower by 0.56% at $35.80 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.