Altria Group Sells Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business For $1.2B
- Altria Group Inc’s (NYSE: MO) subsidiary, UST LLC, has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of $1.2 billion, plus certain liabilities.
- Altria expects this transaction to close during the second half of 2021.
- Altria expects to record any gain or loss on this transaction and related disposition items, which it does not anticipate being material, in the second half of 2021.
- Altria does not expect to account for the results of Ste. Michelle as discontinued operations.
- Altria plans to use this sale net proceeds for additional share repurchases.
- Altria’s cash and equivalents totaled $5.79 billion as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: MO shares are trading higher by 2.72% at $47.66 on the last check Friday.
