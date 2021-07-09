The Daily Dash: Hot Opinions On Knight-Swift Deal

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we offer up hot opinions regarding Knight-Swift's move into the LTL market, another investigative piece involving a double-brokerage scheme and more.

The High Five

1. The ramifications of Knight-Swift's acquisition of AAA Cooper this week are potentially far-reaching — not only for the two companies but for the industry as a whole. We asked FreightWaves experts to provide us their Hot Freight Opinions on the deal. FreightWaves' HFOs

2. Descartes Systems Group has added another strategic acquisition with its purchase of GreenMile, a cloud-based mobile routing solution with a deep customer base in food and beverage including Coca-Cola, Pepsico Inc. and Heineken. Grace Sharkey's report

3. All State Association CEO Steve Avetyan describes his family as "the originals" in setting up an elaborate network of transportation companies largely based in Southern California, but claims that his business "platform" is very different from his uncle's and cousins' double-brokering scheme that landed them in prison. Clarissa Hawes' investigation

4. GoFor and Bringg have announced a partnership that will utilize GoFor's marketplace for last-mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics alongside Bringg's delivery and fulfillment cloud platform to increase delivery capacity, coverage and customer experience on a global scale. Jack Daleo's story

5. U.S. railroads reported that carloads and intermodal originations reached 2.56 million during June, up 14.5% year-over-year, according to weekly data provided by the Association of American Railroads. Todd Maiden's story

