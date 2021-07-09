 Skip to main content

Thoma Bravo To Acquire Stamps.com In $6.6B Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Software investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire e-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ: STMP) in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.6 billion.
  • Stamps.com stockholders will receive $330 per share in cash, representing a 67% premium to Stamps.com's closing share price on July 8, the last trading day before the deal announcement.
  • Stamps.com will become a private company under the arrangement.
  • Stamps.com can continue innovating and pursuing growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market with Thoma Bravo's financial and operational support, Stamps.com's Chairman and CEO Ken McBride stated.
  • Stamps.com's board had unanimously approved the agreement.
  • Price action: STMP shares traded higher by 64.6% at $325.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

