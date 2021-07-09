 Skip to main content

Cirrus Logic To Acquire Lion Semiconductor For $335M Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:01am   Comments
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUSinked an agreement to acquire California's Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash.
  • This acquisition is expected to close within 30 days.
  • Lion Expands Cirrus' Portfolio of Mixed-Signal Technologies with the Addition of Fast-Charging ICs.
  • The transaction offers unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops, and other devices and accelerates its high-performance mixed-signal business growth.
  • Lion is likely to be immediately accretive to EPS, contributing $60 million in revenue between deal close and the FY22 end. Gross margin is expected to be supportive of corporate margins.
  • Lion's fast-charging products and intellectual property portfolio were likely to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming years.
  • Cirrus held $442.16 million in cash and equivalents as of March 27, 2021.
  • Price action: CRUS shares closed lower by 0.20% at $83.60 on Thursday.

