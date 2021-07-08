 Skip to main content

Bentley Systems' Seequent Acquires Geophysical Software Developer Aarhus GeoSoftware For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 6:28am   Comments
  • Bentley Systems Inc's (NASDAQ: BSY) Seequent business unit acquired Danish company Aarhus GeoSoftware, a geophysical software developer, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The acquisition extends Seequent's solutions for operational groundwater management and sustainability projects involving exploration, contaminants, and infrastructure resilience.
  • The acquisition will add new geophysical data processing capabilities to Seequent workflows to help advance subsurface investigation and modeling, Seequent CEO Graham Grant said.
  • AGS software, coupled with Seequent's advanced geologic modeling and analysis software, creates a vital tool in helping understand and manage groundwater and assessing risk in infrastructures such as dams and canals.
  • Bentley Systems held $569.5 million in cash and equivalents as of March. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: BSY shares closed lower by 0.11% at $65.77 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

