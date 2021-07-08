Bentley Systems' Seequent Acquires Geophysical Software Developer Aarhus GeoSoftware For Undisclosed Sum
- Bentley Systems Inc's (NASDAQ: BSY) Seequent business unit acquired Danish company Aarhus GeoSoftware, a geophysical software developer, for undisclosed financial terms.
- The acquisition extends Seequent's solutions for operational groundwater management and sustainability projects involving exploration, contaminants, and infrastructure resilience.
- The acquisition will add new geophysical data processing capabilities to Seequent workflows to help advance subsurface investigation and modeling, Seequent CEO Graham Grant said.
- AGS software, coupled with Seequent's advanced geologic modeling and analysis software, creates a vital tool in helping understand and manage groundwater and assessing risk in infrastructures such as dams and canals.
- Bentley Systems held $569.5 million in cash and equivalents as of March. 31, 2021.
- Price action: BSY shares closed lower by 0.11% at $65.77 on Wednesday.
