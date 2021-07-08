SciPlay Acquires Casual Game Company Koukoi Games Oy For Undisclosed Sum
- SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) acquired Finland's casual mobile game developer and operator Koukoi Games Oy for undisclosed financial terms.
- The combination of Koukoi's technology platform and SciPlay's data-driven "Engine" will be the foundation of SciPlay's drive to further expand in the $20 billion casual gaming genre.
- This is SciPlay's third acquisition. It acquired Spice Rack and its popular bingo game Bingo Showdown in 2017 and purchased Come2Play in 2020.
- SciPlay held $272 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: SCPL shares closed lower by 1.18% at $15.98 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.