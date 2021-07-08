 Skip to main content

SciPlay Acquires Casual Game Company Koukoi Games Oy For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 6:44am   Comments
  • SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPLacquired Finland's casual mobile game developer and operator Koukoi Games Oy for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The combination of Koukoi's technology platform and SciPlay's data-driven "Engine" will be the foundation of SciPlay's drive to further expand in the $20 billion casual gaming genre.
  • This is SciPlay's third acquisition. It acquired Spice Rack and its popular bingo game Bingo Showdown in 2017 and purchased Come2Play in 2020.
  • SciPlay held $272 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SCPL shares closed lower by 1.18% at $15.98 on Wednesday.

