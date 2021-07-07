1847 Goedeker To Acquire Florida-based Luxury Appliance Retailer For Undisclosed Sum
- 1847 Goedeker Inc (NYSE: GOED) and its Appliances Connection Business inked an agreement to acquire a Florida-based premium and luxury appliance retailer.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The transaction is likely to be completed during Q3 of 2021.
- 1847 Goedeker and Appliances Connection Business held $40.1 million in cash and equivalents on a proforma basis as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: GOED shares traded lower by 10.2% at $3.18 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.