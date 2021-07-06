 Skip to main content

Blackstone To Acquire ESG Services Provider Sphera From Genstar Capital For $1.4B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BXmanaged private equity funds inked an agreement to acquire Sphera from Genstar Capital for $1.4 billion. 
  • Sphera, a provider of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, has more than 3,000 customers in more than 100 countries. 
  • The investment would be made via Blackstone's flagship private equity vehicle. 
  • Sphera's experts work with global organizations to help them surface, manage, and mitigate ESG risk through SaaS software, proprietary data, and consulting services. 
  • Blackstone held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021. 
  • Price action: BX shares traded lower by 0.62% at $97.04 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

