Blackstone To Acquire ESG Services Provider Sphera From Genstar Capital For $1.4B
- Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) managed private equity funds inked an agreement to acquire Sphera from Genstar Capital for $1.4 billion.
- Sphera, a provider of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software, data, and consulting services, has more than 3,000 customers in more than 100 countries.
- The investment would be made via Blackstone's flagship private equity vehicle.
- Sphera's experts work with global organizations to help them surface, manage, and mitigate ESG risk through SaaS software, proprietary data, and consulting services.
- Blackstone held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: BX shares traded lower by 0.62% at $97.04 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech