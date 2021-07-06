Better Choice Company Sees Investment By China's Boqii
- Animal health and wellness company, Better Choice Company Inc (NYSE: BTTR), has received investment from Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ), China's largest pet-focused platform.
- The terms of the investment were not disclosed.
- Better choice reported a loss of $0.23 per share in the first quarter of FY21, with an 11.4% decrease in sales year-on-year.
- Boqii's cash and equivalents totaled $70.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
- "We are thrilled to have buy in from our partners in China, as we view this market as one of our fastest-growing most profitable opportunities," said Better Choice Chairman Michael Young.
- Price action: BTTR shares are trading lower by 1.91% at $4.36 on the last check Tuesday.
