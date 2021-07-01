 Skip to main content

Philip Morris To Buy Fertin Pharma For $820M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMhas agreed to acquire Fertin Pharma, a Denmark-based developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical and well-being products.
  • The enterprise value of the deal is about $820 million.
  • The transaction value represents a multiple of around 15 times Fertin Pharma's 2020 EBITDA.
  • Upon the completion of the acquisition, Fertin Pharma will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philip Morris.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • "The acquisition of Fertin Pharma will be a significant step forward on our journey toward delivering a smoke-free future—enhancing our smoke-free portfolio, notably in modern oral, and accelerating our progress in beyond nicotine," stated Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Philip Morris's cash and equivalents totaled $3.9 billion.
  • Price action: PM shares are trading higher by 1.04% at $100.14 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

