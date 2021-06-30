 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: Twill migrate its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud. Microsoft's Azure technologies will manage AT&T's mobile network traffic under the arrangement.
  • The companies will start with AT&T's 5G core, the software at the heart of the 5G network that connects mobile users and IoT devices with the internet and other services.
  • The migration of the network workloads to Azure for Operators will enable AT&T to increase productivity and cost-efficiency while focusing on delivering large-scale network services.
  • Microsoft will gain access to AT&T's intellectual property and technical expertise to grow its telecom flagship offering, Azure for Operators.
  • Microsoft is acquiring AT&T's carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology. AT&T's Network Cloud platform has been running AT&T's 5G core at scale since the company launched 5G in 2018.
  • Additionally, Microsoft will acquire AT&T engineering and lifecycle management software. The software helps to develop and deploy a carrier-grade cloud that runs containerized or virtualized network services.
  • The financial terms of the transactions remain undisclosed.
  • Microsoft held $125.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.44% at $28.79, and MSFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $270.63 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + T)

Why ASTS Shares Are Heading To Space Today
Slack Juices Up Hybrid Work Race With New Features: Bloomberg
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
Constellation Brands Earnings Beat Estimates While Micron Waits In Wings After Close
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G Briefs cloud computingM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com