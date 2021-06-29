Cummins To Acquire 50% Stake In Momentum Fuel Technologies From Rush Enterprises For Undisclosed Sum
- Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) has agreed to acquire 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA).
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close later this year.
- The joint venture between Rush Enterprises and Cummins will produce Cummins-branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America.
- The joint venture will offer aftermarket support through Rush Truck Centers dealerships and Cummins distributors who will serve both the engine and the fuel delivery system.
- "This partnership will improve customers service for both CNG and RNG through an improved support network," said Srikanth Padmanabhan, President of the Engine Business at Cummins.
- Cummins cash and equivalents amounted to $2.96 billion as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: CMI shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $239.84 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.