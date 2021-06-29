 Skip to main content

Cummins To Acquire 50% Stake In Momentum Fuel Technologies From Rush Enterprises For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
  • Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMIhas agreed to acquire 50% equity interest in Momentum Fuel Technologies from Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA).
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to close later this year.
  • The joint venture between Rush Enterprises and Cummins will produce Cummins-branded natural gas fuel delivery systems for the commercial vehicle market in North America.
  • The joint venture will offer aftermarket support through Rush Truck Centers dealerships and Cummins distributors who will serve both the engine and the fuel delivery system.
  • "This partnership will improve customers service for both CNG and RNG through an improved support network," said Srikanth Padmanabhan, President of the Engine Business at Cummins.
  • Cummins cash and equivalents amounted to $2.96 billion as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: CMI shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $239.84 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

