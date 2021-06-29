Sony Acquires Housemarque Oy Game Developer For Undisclosed Sum
- Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) acquired game developer and long-time partner Housemarque Oy.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Housemarque has developed eight titles exclusive to PlayStation consoles, including Returnal, Nex Machina, and Alienation.
- Sony may have also made another significant purchase, Bloomberg reports. A since-deleted tweet from PlayStation’s Japanese Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account included an image showing the acquisition of Austin’s Bluepoint Games that also recently released a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
- In recent years Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has purchased over a dozen video game studios, including ZeniMax Media Inc, in 2020 for $7.5 billion.
- Price action: SONY shares traded higher by 1.73% at $100.17 on the last check Tuesday.
