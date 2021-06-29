 Skip to main content

Baozun To Buy eFashion China For Undisclosed Sum In All Cash Deal

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUNhas acquired 100% equity interest in Shanghai Yi Shang Network Information Co Ltd (eFashion China), a provider of e-commerce solutions for fashion brands in China, in an all-cash deal.
  • The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021.
  • After the acquisition, eFashion China will serve as a sub-brand of Baozun.
  • “We are excited about this acquisition as both Baozun and eFashion China share an ambition and commitment to bring global fashion brands to the fast-growing China e-commerce market,” said Vincent Qiu, Chief Executive Officer, Baozun.
  • Baozun’s cash and equivalents totaled $680.90 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: BZUN shares closed higher by 0.38% at $37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

