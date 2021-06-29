Accenture Acquires Sweden's Cybersecurity Company Sentor For Undisclosed Sum
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sentor, a Sweden-based independent provider of cyber defense and managed security services.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Sentor's portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm.
- Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail.
- Sentor's 80 cybersecurity professionals will join the Accenture Security team in Sweden, extending Accenture's local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services.
- Accenture held $10 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2021.
- Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained Accenture with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $310 to $335.
- Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.05% at $293.9 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for ACN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jun 2021
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
View More Analyst Ratings for ACN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Media