Thoma Bravo To Acquire QAD At $20% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:19am   Comments
  • Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider QAD Inc (NASDAQ: QADA) for $87.5 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $2 billion.
  • The purchase price signifies a 20% premium to QAD’s Friday closing price of $72.9.
  • QAD will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in developing and deploying Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and related enterprise software for manufacturing companies.
  • Anton Chilton will continue to lead QAD as CEO, and the company will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California.
  • QAD beat the first quarter FY22 revenue consensus by 5.2% to $82.97 million from robust subscription, license, and professional service revenues. It missed EPS consensus by 25% to $0.09.
  • It generated $22.1 million in operating cash flow.
  • It held $153.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: QADA shares traded higher by 19.1% at $86.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

