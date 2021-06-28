Thoma Bravo To Acquire QAD At $20% Premium
- Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked an agreement to acquire cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider QAD Inc (NASDAQ: QADA) for $87.5 per share in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of $2 billion.
- The purchase price signifies a 20% premium to QAD’s Friday closing price of $72.9.
- QAD will become a private company with the flexibility to continue investing in developing and deploying Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and related enterprise software for manufacturing companies.
- Anton Chilton will continue to lead QAD as CEO, and the company will maintain its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California.
- QAD beat the first quarter FY22 revenue consensus by 5.2% to $82.97 million from robust subscription, license, and professional service revenues. It missed EPS consensus by 25% to $0.09.
- It generated $22.1 million in operating cash flow.
- It held $153.1 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: QADA shares traded higher by 19.1% at $86.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
