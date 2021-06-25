Amazon Scoops Wickr Chat App Used By Government Agencies
- Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud-computing business, AWS, has acquired Wickr, an encrypted messaging platform used by government agencies and enterprises, the company said in a blog post.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Amazon Web Services is locked in a prolonged legal battle with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar cloud deal.
- Wickr offers an app that’s free to the public, along with a paid service for supporting military communications.
- The San Francisco-based start-up counts the Department of Defense as one of its customers.
- In April, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection purchased Wickr licenses for over $700,000, Vice reported.
- Amazon.com held $73.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.36% at $3,402.14 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.