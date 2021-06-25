 Skip to main content

Rockwell Automation To Acquire Cloud Based Smart Manufacturing Platform Plex Systems For $2.22B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
  • Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROKagreed to acquire cloud-native innovative manufacturing platform Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash.
  • Plex Systems' subscription-based innovative manufacturing platform accelerates customers' digital transformation and improves visibility into end-to-end production systems with easy-to-deploy, cloud-native solutions.
  • A combination of cash and short-term and long-term debt will finance the acquisition.
  • The acquisition is likely to close in Rockwell's Q4.
  • Plex will be part of Rockwell's Software and Control operating segment.
  • The acquisition is likely to be immediately accretive to Rockwell's operating margins.
  • Plex acquisition is likely to accelerate Rockwell's annual recurring revenue goal achievement by two years.
  • Rockwell will welcome over 500 new employees under the arrangement.
  • Rockwell held $641.9 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021. It had $25.6 million in short-term debt and $1.98 billion in long-term debt.
  • Price action: ROK shares traded higher by 0.03% at $285.60 on the last check Friday.

