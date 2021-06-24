Kroger Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17%
- Kroger Co's (NYSE: KR) raises quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.21 per share from $0.18.
- The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.
- It marks the 15th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.
- The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.
- "In recognition of our strong performance during the last year, we are proud to increase the quarterly dividend at a higher rate than our historical average," said Rodney McMullen, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: KR shares are trading lower by 0.04% at $39.18 on the last check Thursday.
