Kroger Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17%

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
  • Kroger Co's (NYSE: KRraises quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.21 per share from $0.18.
  • The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021. 
  • It marks the 15th consecutive year of annual dividend increases.
  • The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.
  • "In recognition of our strong performance during the last year, we are proud to increase the quarterly dividend at a higher rate than our historical average," said Rodney McMullen, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: KR shares are trading lower by 0.04% at $39.18 on the last check Thursday.

