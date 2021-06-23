 Skip to main content

Electronic Arts Acquires Warner Bros' Playdemic For $1.4B Cash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:08am   Comments
  • Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EAhas acquired Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd from AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) for $1.4 billion in cash.
  • Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company known for Golf Clash. Golf Clash is available on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Android, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
  • Golf Clash allows players to compete with each other globally in real-time.
  • Electronic Arts held $6.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: EA shares traded higher by 0.09% at $140.98 on the last check Wednesday.

