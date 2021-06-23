Electronic Arts Acquires Warner Bros' Playdemic For $1.4B Cash
- Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) has acquired Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd from AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) for $1.4 billion in cash.
- Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company known for Golf Clash. Golf Clash is available on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Android, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
- Golf Clash allows players to compete with each other globally in real-time.
- Electronic Arts held $6.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: EA shares traded higher by 0.09% at $140.98 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.